Meghan Markle interview | Queen Elizabeth to appoint diversity chief amid racism allegations: Report

Queen Elizabeth (Image: Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II is set to appoint a ‘diversity tsar’ to “modernise the monarchy” amid allegations of institutional racism made against it by Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The proposed move is an “acknowledgement that more needs to be done to champion minority rights,” sources told the Daily Mail.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The drive will encompass the three royal residences at Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. Aides appointed at each will “listen and learn” to businesses and individuals over the coming weeks to seek input on how the monarchy can improve representation, it said.

The plan involves seeking “independent views” to assess and improve the approach to diversity – including the disabled, ethnic minorities and LGBTQ communities.

The result could also involve the appointment of a diversity chief to spearhead the reforms, it added.

A source with the royal family told the publication the issue has been taken “very seriously” across the royal households.

“We have the policies, procedures and programmes in place but we haven't seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve. We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family,” they said.

The source added the estranged couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey gave “fresh impetus” to the project. In the interview, the couple claimed the royals were afraid of “how dark” their son Archie would be. Markle is mixed race.