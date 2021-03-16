English
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry replace royal monogram with Archewell logo

Meghan Markle, 39, penned a heartfelt letter to a British school to mark International Women's Day on March 8 and sent it a day after her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have replaced their Sussex Royal monogram on their stationery with their Archewell logo.

Markle, 39, penned a heartfelt letter to a British school to mark International Women's Day on March 8 and sent it a day after her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with criticism in 2020 for continuing to use a crown logo after leaving the royal family.

The couple used the crown as part of their monogram since they married in 2018, and it remained on their website, sussexroyal.com, since they announced plans to resign in January last year.

In a note, which was shared on Twitter by Robert Clack Upper School, Markle wrote she looked back on her visit to the Dagenham school with 'such fond memories', writing: "I think of you all frequently, especially recognising how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year."

"This International Women's Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community.

"One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us," the note added.
