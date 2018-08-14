App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McDonald’s new 19,000 sq ft restaurant in Chicago - resembles an Apple store

As part of McDonald’s “Experience of the Future” remodel, table services and increased digital ordering options have been introduced

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

McDonald's has something in common with tech giant Apple now. The food chain's new 19,000 square foot glassy restaurant in Chicago, US, closely resembles Apple stores of the US, with its massive scale, sharp focus on design and an experience-driven approach.

McDonald’s President and CEO, Steve Easterbrook said in a statement, “We are proud to open the doors to this flagship restaurant, which symbolises how we are building a better McDonald’s for our customers and the communities where they live.”

The restaurant has been designed by Chicago-based firm Ross Barney Architects, with emphasis on a combination of technology and table services. As part of McDonald’s “Experience of the Future” remodel, table services and increased digital ordering options have been introduced. 5,000 restaurants are currently stated to fit these qualifications and McDonald’s plan to transform all of its restaurants by 2020.

The highlighted Golden Arches are still present at the restaurant. The 24-hour service outlet opens seven days a week, features self-ordering kiosks, table services, mobile ordering, payment, and delivery. These services have become conventional at various McDonald’s outlets across the US now.

In an attempt to restructure its image in terms of sustainability, McDonald's has pushed its efforts by housing over 70 trees at the ground level, as well as on its on-site solar panels, at this new Chicago restaurant.

The new outlet provides a blueprint of what the company intends to achieve throughout the US.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:39 pm

#Chicago #McDonalds #Trending News

