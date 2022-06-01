 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

#MCAtDavos: 10 trends emerging from Davos 2022

Moneycontrol News
Jun 01, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

How long will inflation last? Will the semiconductor crisis end in 2022? Is a global regulation on Crypto in the works? What is the future of work? Moneycontrol’s Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor decodes the top 10 trends emerging from Davos.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Davos #video
first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.