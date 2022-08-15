MC Interview | India shares common ground with us on water security, needs low per-capita footprint: UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is working on a long-term programme aimed at reducing its water demand by 21 percent and increasing the reuse of treated water by 95 percent by 2036.

In an email interaction with Moneycontrol, UAE Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam Almheiri, who is overseeing the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, shares her views on the potential partnership with India on the water security front, the common challenges India and the UAE confront, the opportunities for Indian startups and whether the recent global energy crisis may derail the world's greenhouse emission reduction goals. Edited excerpts from the interview:

How vital is the partnership with India for the UAE's overall vision for water security and sustainability?

Water security is a transboundary issue and requires transboundary collaboration to ensure access to safe, hygienic, high-quality, and adequate volumes of water to support the people of the UAE. Thus, it is very critical that each country looks at and prioritizes several aspects to enhance its water security, including rationalizing water consumption, adopting state-of-the-art water treatment methods to promote re-use of water and desalination methods, and ensuring water affordability, reducing water pollution, and properly managing water bodies.

The UAE and India share many common grounds in relation to water security that can be explored as potential partnership opportunities. Both nations have set out strategies to conserve water, ensure a low footprint of water per-capita, reduce water pollution, enhance water usage efficiency in agriculture, and promote unconventional water methods.

India's Minister for Water Resources, Gajendra Shekhawat, had expressed the need for tech transfer for water management in metro cities. How significantly can the UAE address this need?

Technology is critical to enable a transition towards a lifestyle that supports a lower water footprint and enables solutions towards water conservation across multiple areas, such as irrigation and fertigation, air-to-water methods, controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), circular water applications, smart substance methods for water conservation, and wastewater treatment. The UAE stands ready to share its experiences and knowledge with countries facing similar water challenges.

The increasing spell of heat-waves and other extreme weather events in various parts of the world are expected to alter the water and energy requirements. Does the UAE's strategy for water security, drawn up with targets for 2036, take the climate change factor into account?

We are beginning to witness the effects of temperatures rising and extreme weather patterns across the world, which are adding pressure on our food and water systems. The UAE Water Security Strategy addresses many current and projected impacts of climate change. It is built on a water-food nexus that takes into account provisions of a water budget. The water budget allocates water resources for various activities including agriculture. In the strategy, the water budget factors in targeted agricultural outputs per year. This is designed for specific food items that shall be produced in the UAE with two targets, yield improvement and reduce water footprint per crop production.

In this context, MOCCAE (Ministry Of Climate Change and Environment) and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture are working together to develop an interactive model to predict drought levels and align it with the water budget.

Mariam Almheiri has been serving as a minister in the UAE government since 2017. She is also the country's representative at the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (Image: Twitter/@mariammalmheiri)

Aqverium, India’s first 'Digital Water Bank', had in March announced its proposed Middle East strategy to be incubated from the UAE. Are there more opportunities lined up for Indian startups to contribute to the Emirates' water sustainability goals?

The UAE has grown into a global hub for innovation that has allowed many start-up incubators to become huge successes. We welcome start-ups from all around the world and incentives such as the Golden Visa scheme is making the UAE an exciting place to set up a business for the long term.

Apart from partnering to boost water sustainability, do you believe that India and the UAE can enhance their ties with respect to the action needed to avert climate change?

The UAE and India have always maintained strong bilateral relations and partnerships across various sectors. As two nations committed to combating climate change, we can join forces in many areas to drive climate action, including electrification, carbon sequestration projects using nature-based solutions, and renewable energy ventures.

Given the global circumstances, with Europe staring at an acute energy crisis and OPEC nations being pressured to ramp up production, would you agree that the multilateral goals to reduce the world's greenhouse emissions may be derailed?

Greenhouse emissions reduction will be assessed in the stocktaking exercise, due next year at COP28 (28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference which the UAE will host). We believe this is a short-term impact and will facilitate the faster transformation to low-carbon solutions.​