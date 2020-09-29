172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mc-interview-china-strategic-expert-on-nuclear-arms-dimensions-of-lac-crisis-military-capabilities-and-more-5895561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Interview | China strategic expert on nuclear arms dimensions of LAC crisis, military capabilities, and more

In an exclusive conversation, Network 18's Group Consulting Editor, Praveen Swami speaks to Zhao Tong on the impact it will have on Asia’s nuclear-weapons dynamics

Moneycontrol News

In the second of Moneycontrol’s exclusive interviews with top Chinese experts on the Line of Actual Control crisis in Ladakh, Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18 speaks to Zhao Tong on the impact it will have on Asia’s nuclear-weapons dynamics.

Zhao is a strategic affairs expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Tsinghua Centre in Beijing and specialises in issues linked to nuclear weapons policies.

Watch the video for key highlights from the interview.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #India-china border tensions #India-China stand-off #video

