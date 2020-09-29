MC Interview | China strategic expert on nuclear arms dimensions of LAC crisis, military capabilities, and more

In the second of Moneycontrol’s exclusive interviews with top Chinese experts on the Line of Actual Control crisis in Ladakh, Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18 speaks to Zhao Tong on the impact it will have on Asia’s nuclear-weapons dynamics.

Zhao is a strategic affairs expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Tsinghua Centre in Beijing and specialises in issues linked to nuclear weapons policies.

Watch the video for key highlights from the interview.