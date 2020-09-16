MC Interview | China Foreign Policy Expert on India-China border dispute, what China makes of the LAC and more

India and China may have agreed on a five-point plan to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but is the situation fully under control? Yun Sun, eminent China scholar and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center believe that full withdrawal of troops in the region is unlikely.

Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18 caught up with Yun Sun to know the understanding of what the LAC is and what went wrong in the India-China relationship. Watch the video for highlights from the interview.