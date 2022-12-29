 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What causes delays and cancellations of Southwest Airlines flights

Moneycontrol News
Southwest, Fight cancellations, Airlines / Dec 29, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Southwest has so far cancelled over 14,500 flights since Friday, and 2,500 flights on Wednesday as stated by the flight tracking website FlightAware, reported Reuters.

Southwest has ended up cancelling multiple flights after a massive winter storm swept over most of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend.

Today isn’t looking hopeful either as 2,348 flights have been taken off the departure boards.

In a video statement, Bob Jordan, the CEO of the airline stated that the Southwest is aiming to "be back on track before next week”, reported NPR.

“After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," he said.

Reasons for delay