MC Explains | What causes delays and cancellations of Southwest Airlines flights

(Representational image)

Southwest has ended up cancelling multiple flights after a massive winter storm swept over most of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend.

The US airline cancelled over 14,500 flights since Friday, and 2,500 flights on Wednesday alone, as stated by the flight-tracking website FlightAware, reported Reuters.

Today isn’t looking hopeful either as 2,348 flights have been taken off the departure boards.

In a video statement, Bob Jordan, the CEO of the airline stated that the Southwest is aiming to "be back on track before next week”, reported NPR.

“After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," he said.

Reasons for delay

The bigger picture mentions that these troubles are being caused due to a combination of the extreme winter storm combined with the structure of the routes of the airlines, stated the Wall Street Journal.

Due to this chaos, even the airline’s crew scheduling system crumbled under the very pressure of multiple recent flight changes.

"These operational conditions forced daily changes of an unprecedented volume and magnitude to our flight schedule and the tools our teams use to recover the airline remain at capacity," Southwest said, reported Axios.

The vice-president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, Capt Mike Santoro stated that the problems they faced were the worst kind of disruptions that he had experienced in the years at that particular airline, reported CNN.

"What went wrong is that our IT infrastructure for scheduling software is vastly outdated," he said. "It can't handle the number of pilots, flight attendants that we have in the system, with our complex route network. We don't have the normal hub the other major airlines do. We fly a point-to-point network, which can put our crews in the wrong places, without airplanes."

What comes next?

The airlines have stated that it is looking to make things right for the passengers they have let down, which includes their own employees.

Southwest has also taken to book hotels, rental cars as well as tickets for those travellers who have suffered from these delays, Ryan Green, the chief commercial officer of the airline, told the Journal.

Southwest Airlines is also offering reimbursement for passengers flying between December 24 and January 2, who incur “reasonable” additional expenses due to a cancelled flight, reported Vox. Requests for reimbursements will be carried out on a case-by-case basis.

As per a statement, the airline doesn’t have a target date as to when the reimbursement will be issued but “it will take a little longer than normal given the volume.”