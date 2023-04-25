 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | FlyDubai flight fire case: What happened, how pilot saved the day

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Tribhuvan International Airport was the departure point at 9.20 am. The following day, social media was flooded with videos of a plane catching fire in the skies of Nepal.

Flydubai aircraft fire case

An engine on a FlyDubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai carrying more than 150 people caught fire shortly after take-off from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on April 24. As a result, fire brigades, rescue teams, and medical teams were stationed at TIA.

What happened?

FlyDubai plane catches fire on takeoff from Kathmandu airport, tries to land, a Twitter user shared a video.

Preparations were made for an emergency landing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft at TIA, but the issue was resolved.