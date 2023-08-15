MC Explains | Argentine peso plunges nearly 18%: All you need to know

Foreign investors sold Argentine stocks, pushing the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF down 2.9 percent in U.S. trading.

Argentina devalued its currency by nearly 18 percent on August 14 while the benchmark interest rate was raised by 21 percentage points to 118 percent, the central bank said, as financial markets reeled the day after a shock primary election result.

What happened?

The Argentine peso plunged after Javier Milei, a far right lawmaker came first in primary elections that will help determine the country's next president.

Milei on August 13 received the biggest share of primary votes (30 percent) for presidential candidates in the October general election to determine who leads a nation battered by economic woes.

How did global markets react?

On August 14, dollar-denominated international bonds fell, but pared losses in afternoon trading. Foreign investors sold Argentine stocks, pushing the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF down 2.9 percent in US trading.

The local S&P Merval index fell 3.5 percent during the session but was 3.3 percent higher at closing.

Who is Javier Milei?

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52-year-old Argentine politician and economist serving as a federal deputy of Buenos Aires and leader of the political coalition La Libertad Avanza.

The economist had proposed to dollarise the economy, shutter its central bank and shut down ministries to shrink the state as steps to fix country's economy.

What do experts say?

"We think Argentine USD sovereign bonds present an attractive risk-reward profile, given their depressed valuations, positive correlation to commodity prices, and the potential political regime change," said Alejo Czerwonko, CIO for Emerging Markets Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, Reuters reported.

News Agency AP quoted Marcos Buscaglia, an economist who is a partner at local consulting firm Alberdi Partners. "This is what we expected, a pretty strong reaction from the markets," he said.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said, "The move to devalue the currency will help to bring it closer to fair value."

"But the fact that the peso will be held steady until the election, rather than be allowed to fall gradually (as has been the policy up till now) will just result in the currency becoming severely overvalued again in the coming months," Jackson added.

What Happens Next?

JPMorgan recommended staying "market weight" on Argentina's government bonds as the financial landscape is set to deteriorate further.

Goldman Sachs said that the exchange rate policy "adopted in the future is even more important than the decision taken today to devalue."

Argentina and its debt to IMF

Argentina is the largest debtor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with a $44 billion programme which was approved in March to refinance a 2018 loan.

"We welcome the authorities’ recent policy actions and commitment going forward to safeguard stability, rebuild reserves and enhance fiscal order," said IMF director of communications Julie Kozack in a statement.

With inputs from agencies