Mazda unveils $11 billion EV spending plan, considers investing in battery production

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Mazda's senior managing executive officer Akira Koga said the investment would be made along with its "partners", without elaborating, and will be used for research and development. The news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

Japan's Mazda Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles and said it was also considering investing in battery production.

The company also raised its sales target for electric vehicles (EVs) to up to 40% of its global total by 2030, as automakers worldwide spend billions of dollars to ramp up battery and EV production in the face of tougher environmental regulations.

The investment plan by Mazda follows similar announcements this year by domestic rivals such as Toyota and Honda, which have been criticised by environmentalists and green activist investors for being slow in electrification.

"We will promote the full-fledged launch of battery EVs and consider investing in battery production. We estimate Mazda's EV ratio in global sales to rise to a range between 25% and 40% as of 2030," Mazda said in a statement.

Its previous EV sales target was 25% by 2030.

