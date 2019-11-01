App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mazda braces for 30% FY profit drop on falling car sales in US, China: Report

Japan's fifth-largest automaker expects to post about 60 billion yen ($555.4 million) in operating profit for the year ending March, falling from last year's 82.3 billion yen to a seven-year low.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Mazda Motor Corp.
Mazda Motor Corp.

Mazda Motor Corp is facing a drop in annual profit of about 30% as the Japanese automaker struggles with falling sales in the United States and China, its biggest markets, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Japan's fifth-largest automaker expects to post about 60 billion yen ($555.4 million) in operating profit for the year ending March, falling from last year's 82.3 billion yen to a seven-year low.

The updated forecast would be almost half the automaker's previous profit forecast of 110 billion yen.

Close

Mazda said that while the Nikkei report was not based on any announcement made by the company, it anticipated a profit revision largely in line with the figure stated in the report, which would be its lowest since the 2013 financial year.

related news

It will make an announcement alongside its financial results for the July-September quarter later in the day.

Demand for Mazda vehicles including the Mazda3 sedan and the CX-5 SUV crossover has slumped since the company posted record annual sales of about 1.6 million vehicles in the 2018 financial year.

Global automakers have been grappling with a broad-based sales slowdown, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing and slowing growth in China have cut demand for cars in the world's top two economies.

The slowdown comes as carmakers must invest heavily in electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a market shift away from car ownership.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 09:40 am

tags #car #China #FY #Mazda #US #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.