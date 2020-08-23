'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden, Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris tweeted greetings to the Hindu community on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Harris is of Indian-origin, from Tamil Nadu from her mother’s side.

In a tweet on August 22, Biden said: “To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings.”



Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. https://t.co/iYzangpfAS

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 22, 2020

Harris quoted Biden’s tweet with her own greeting: “Joining Joe Biden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Harris recently made headlines for her use of ‘chithis’ when referring to her aunts in Tamil Nadu.

In her historic address while accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president, Harris – who is the first woman of South Asian descent to be on a major party’s presidential ticket, said her family comprises of husband Doug Emhoff, children, sister, nieces, godchildren, uncles, aunts and ‘chithis’, she said. ‘Chithis translates to ‘aunties’ in Tamil.

Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Gopalan was a widely respected breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1960s.