App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

May would be 'good time' for Donald Trump visit to UK after Brexit: Envoy

Asked whether a state visit promised by Prime Minister Theresa May last year could be rescheduled to coincide with a commemoration of the end of World War Two in May, Johnson told BBC radio: "Between you and me, I think that would be a good time."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump might visit Britain in May 2019 after the country's departure in March from the European Union, the US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, said on Monday.

Asked whether a state visit promised by Prime Minister Theresa May last year could be rescheduled to coincide with a commemoration of the end of World War Two in May, Johnson told BBC radio: "Between you and me, I think that would be a good time."

Trump visited Britain in July and although it was not a formal state visit after wide public protests, he met Queen Elizabeth.

Brexit marks a watershed in Britain's diplomatic relations with the world as it tries to reshape ties to Europe and bolster its long-standing "special relationship" with the United States under Trump's unpredictable presidency.

related news

Asked if Trump would like to come again for a state visit, Johnson said: "I would think the President would be in favour of it and looking forward to it because that was mentioned when he was over here, so if we can do that it would be, I think, a big positive."

He said a deadlock in Britain's parliament, which means that it is unclear what shape Brexit will take, meant a solution was necessary. "The country is in need of leadership."

Johnson reiterated Trump's view that the United States was looking forward to a "quick, very massive bilateral trade deal" after Brexit, but that did not "look possible" under the current terms on which Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed a draft deal to leave the EU.

Trump said in November that May's deal sounded like it would be good for the EU and cast doubt on how that would affect US-UK trading arrangements.
First Published on Dec 31, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Brexit #Donald Trump #Theresa May #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.