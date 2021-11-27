MARKET NEWS

Mauritius to stop flights from South Africa from November 28 over new coronavirus variant

NAIROBI Mauritius will suspend all commercial passenger flights from South Africa from Nov. 28 due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, its..

November 27, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
(Representative image)

Mauritius will suspend all commercial passenger flights from South Africa from Nov. 28 due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, its foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement also said any passengers who have been physically present in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Mauritius.

ALSO READ: In-Depth | Omicron: All you need to know about new COVID-19 strain from South Africa

South African Airways, which restarted operations in September, said on Twitter it will stop flights to Mauritius as a result of the suspension.

Mauritius, whose economy largely relies on tourism, has 20,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths reported since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.
Tags: #Covid-19 #new coronavirus variant #South Africa #South African Airways
first published: Nov 27, 2021 08:48 pm

