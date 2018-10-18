App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Massive tax scam cost Europe 55 bn euros: Report

The so-called "cum-ex" deals relied on complex tax trickery that allowed owners of shares to claim several times over refunds for tax paid only once on dividend payouts -- effectively syphoning off taxpayers' money into investors' pockets.

A gigantic years-long tax scam saw banks drain 55 billion euros (USD 63 billion) from national treasuries in Europe, a far larger sum than previously thought, media from across the continent reported on Thursday.

The so-called "cum-ex" deals relied on complex tax trickery that allowed owners of shares to claim several times over refunds for tax paid only once on dividend payouts -- effectively syphoning off taxpayers' money into investors' pockets.

So far estimates of the damage had ranged from 5.3 billion euros according to the German finance ministry to 30 billion, according to press reports.

But a joint investigation by European media outlets has concluded that at least 55.2 billion euros were stolen from 11 countries: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Norway and Switzerland.

related news

Reportedly conceived by well-known German lawyer Hanno Berger, the cum-ex method relies on several investors buying and reselling shares in a company amongst themselves around the day when the firm pays out its dividend.

The stock changes hands so quickly that the tax authorities are unable to identify who is the true owner.

Working together, the investors can claim multiple rebates for tax paid on the dividend and share out the profits amongst themselves -- with the treasury footing the bill.

The cum-ex scandal first exploded in Germany in 2012, with six criminal investigations opened and a trial against Berger and several stock market traders.

Thursday's investigation, led by investigative journalism website Correctiv and drawing in big-name outlets like German public broadcaster ARD and French newspaper Le Monde, calculates the damage to each country involved.

In Germany, investors spirited away 31.8 billion euros, according to calculations by University of Mannheim tax specialist professor Christoph Spengel.

Meanwhile French taxpayers lost out to the tune of "at least 17 billion euros", Italians 4.5 billion, Danes 1.7 billion and Belgians 201 million.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Europe #tax scam #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.