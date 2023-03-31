 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. He is seeking details about the firm's insider trading policies and how officers handled their stock sales from January 1.

Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank (FRC.N) in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil.

A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

A series of U.S. bank failures have roiled the global banking sector over the last month. Silvergate Capital Corp wound down operations on March 8. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were seized by regulators days later amid liquidity crises, actions that sapped investor confidence in the sector.