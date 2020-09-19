172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mass-shooting-at-rochester-in-new-york-at-least-12-injured-reports-5859891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mass shooting at Rochester in New York, at least 12 injured: Reports

New York shooting: The mass shooting incident began at 12.30 am local time and was being responded to by emergency services. There was no official statement on the status of the shooter or shooters.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

At least 12 people are believed to have been shot in Rochester, New York state, according to a report by local BNO News. The mass shooting incident began at 12.30 am local time and was being responded to by emergency services.

The news reported cited local officials and witnesses as saying that there were multiple fatalities. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The police confirmed in a tweet that "Major Crimes (unit) is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave", adding that there were fatalities.

Close

Police were called to a shooting scene near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in a residential area in the northeast of the city, the report adds.

There was no official statement on the status of the shooter or shooters.  WHAM, a local news outlet, reported that several streets had been blocked off.

(This story would be updated when more details are available)
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #New York #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.