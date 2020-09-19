Mass shooting at Rochester in New York, at least 12 injured: Reports

At least 12 people are believed to have been shot in Rochester, New York state, according to a report by local BNO News. The mass shooting incident began at 12.30 am local time and was being responded to by emergency services.

The news reported cited local officials and witnesses as saying that there were multiple fatalities. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The police confirmed in a tweet that "Major Crimes (unit) is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave", adding that there were fatalities.

Police were called to a shooting scene near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in a residential area in the northeast of the city, the report adds.

There was no official statement on the status of the shooter or shooters. WHAM, a local news outlet, reported that several streets had been blocked off.

(This story would be updated when more details are available)