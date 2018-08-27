App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mass DNA testing leads to arrest of murder suspect on the run for 20 years

Over 15,000 men voluntarily contributed DNA samples as part of the DNA testing programme conducted to catch the killer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Spanish police arrested a suspect Jos Brech (55) in Spain, for the murder of a Dutch boy in 1998.

The arrest was made after a Europe-wide manhunt, triggered by what could be the largest DNA testing programme in the country's history.

According to a report by The Guardian, 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen went missing on the night of 9 August 1998, from a summer camp at the Brunssumerheide nature reserve, near the German border. His body was discovered the next evening, near the camping site, and the case has remained an unsolved mystery since then.

The key evidence in the case was foreign DNA that was discovered on Verstappen's clothing. As part of the DNA testing programme, nearly 15,000 men voluntarily shared their DNA samples with the investigation team, but none turned out to be suspects.

related news

A pair of old pyjamas, which belonged to Berch, was handed over by his relatives as part of the programme. DNA testing then flagged him as a potential suspect after a perfect 'one-on-one match'.

Berch's relatives said that he had left for a supposed wilderness hiking trip to Spain in October last year. Spanish police have now taken him into custody and he will be handed over to the Netherlands.

The police confirmed that over 200 people called in after a public appeal was made to know about the possible whereabouts of Brech, who is a former scout and playgroup worker. Brech is a survival specialist, who can survive for days in the wild, and he was last known to be in a cabin, situated in the mountainous Vosges region of eastern France.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Technology #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.