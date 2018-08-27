Mass DNA testing leads to arrest of murder suspect on the run for 20 years

Spanish police arrested a suspect Jos Brech (55) in Spain, for the murder of a Dutch boy in 1998.

The arrest was made after a Europe-wide manhunt, triggered by what could be the largest DNA testing programme in the country's history.

According to a report by The Guardian, 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen went missing on the night of 9 August 1998, from a summer camp at the Brunssumerheide nature reserve, near the German border. His body was discovered the next evening, near the camping site, and the case has remained an unsolved mystery since then.

The key evidence in the case was foreign DNA that was discovered on Verstappen's clothing. As part of the DNA testing programme, nearly 15,000 men voluntarily shared their DNA samples with the investigation team, but none turned out to be suspects.

A pair of old pyjamas, which belonged to Berch, was handed over by his relatives as part of the programme. DNA testing then flagged him as a potential suspect after a perfect 'one-on-one match'.

Berch's relatives said that he had left for a supposed wilderness hiking trip to Spain in October last year. Spanish police have now taken him into custody and he will be handed over to the Netherlands.