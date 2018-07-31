App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mars closest to earth in 15 years today - here's how to watch it live

July has been rather eventful for the skywatchers; first, a partial solar eclipse on July 13, then a lunar eclipse on July 27 and now Mars coming the closest it has to earth in 15 years on July 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

At 57.6 million kilometres apart, Mars will be closest to Earth today in over 15 years and while the best location to observe the celestial phenomenon is in the Southern Hemisphere, the red planet will be visible from most parts in India, albeit not as clearly as it would be from South Africa, Australia or South American countries.

Also, a high powered telescope with a large lens (6 to 8 inch in size) is recommended, but even then clouds may obstruct the view.

However, for all the space enthusiasts out there, you can still witness the phenomenon in all its glory as NASA’s Griffith Observatory is hosting a live stream on YouTube.

Here is the live stream video:

With Mars and Sun on each side, the rare event will witness all three celestial bodies falling in a straight line. This will also be the closest the red planet comes to Earth until October 2020.

Back in 2003, Earth and Mars were "only" 56 million kilometres apart- the closest it came in over 60,000 years and according to NASA estimates it will not happen again till 2287.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #Trending News #world

