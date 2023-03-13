 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets at risk of more upheaval as banking uncertainty persists

Bloomberg
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

The unraveling of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank was driven in large part by the fallout from higher US interest rates, prompting questions about whether other institutions might also be at risk as investors debate just how much further the US central bank is likely to tighten policy.

Traders are steeling themselves for the risk of more turbulence after the biggest US bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis sent shockwaves through markets.

The unraveling of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank was driven in large part by the fallout from higher US interest rates, prompting questions about whether other institutions might also be at risk as investors debate just how much further the US central bank is likely to tighten policy. Meanwhile, the outlook for the economy — and likely policy responses to it — remain in flux.

“The market is flitting from theme to theme, unveiling underlying fragility,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Meera Chandan wrote in a note to clients Friday.

Foreign-exchange markets were the first to take the spotlight as Asia-Pacific trading got underway Monday. The US dollar weakened against its Group-of-10 peers at the start of the week amid speculation the Federal Reserve will refrain from accelerating its pace of rate hikes for now amid the recent financial turmoil.