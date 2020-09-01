Market investors should prepare for Trump's re-election odds: JPMorgan Chase

With Donald Trump trailing Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden in most polls leading to the November 3 United States presidential election, many have shelved the prospects of Trump's re-election and have already started evaluating the country's trajectory with Biden at the helm.

But analysts at JPMorgan Chase warned investors to not jump on the Biden bandwagon prematurely especially after the recent uptick in Trump's approval ratings.

According to the investment bank, people's perception of violence around protests, as well as potential bias in polls could sway the elections heavily in favour of the Republicans. Past researches show a shift of five to 10 points in polls from Democrats to Republicans if the perception of protests turns from peaceful to violent, the report said adding that people giving inaccurate answers during polls may also skew ratings in favour of Biden.

"Certainly a lot can happen in the next 60 days to change the odds, but we currently believe that momentum in favour of Trump will continue, while most investors are still positioned for a Biden win," strategist Marko Kolanovic wrote. "Implications could be significant for the performance of factors, sectors, COVID-19 winners/losers, as well as ESG."

Othe important drivers of the election in coming weeks include developments on the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolanovic said.

In a previous note in June, JPMorgan Chase said that a victory for Biden could lead to a weaker dollar and higher taxes. However, they noted that companies in areas like alternative energy and infrastructure might benefit.