Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg's former aide Chris Cox returns to Facebook as product head

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Reuters

Facebook Inc's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post theater on the social media platform.

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Zuckerberg shared Cox's Facebook post on Thursday, adding "I'm really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!".

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:32 am

