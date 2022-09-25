Mar-a-Lago raid: Donald Trump refuses to go away. And he's succeeding

Nearly two years after he lost the US Presidential elections, Donald Trump continues to dominate the American political discourse. This is unprecedented in the country’s history.

The primary reason is that Trump refuses to go away. He still harbours the delusion that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him through deliberate miscounting of votes. He has already announced that he will stand for President again. After Facebook and Twitter de-platformed him for life, he launched his own Twitter-like social media app, Truth Social. The Google Play store has now taken down the app, yet Trump makes daily headlines in the US.

The second reason is that the Joe Biden administration and the Democratic Party remain obsessed with Trump. Biden himself attacks him frequently. Early this month, in a prime-time speech delivered in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the US Constitution was debated and written, Biden called Trump and his supporters “semi-fascists” representing “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic”. The speech came a few weeks after federal agents raided Trump’s home Mar-a-Lago in Florida to recover documents that Trump may have illegally removed from the White House and stored at his residence.

Last week, the New York state attorney general—a Democrat—filed a lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in extensive criminal financial fraud for over a decade. The suit alleges that the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of its properties.

Of course, Trump vehemently denies all charges, calling them a “witch hunt”. And what is interesting is that one gets wildly varying versions of the truth, depending on which opinion columnist one is reading or which TV channel one is watching.

Both sides possibly have a valid point or two. Trump claims that as President, he had the legal authority to declassify any government document he chose (this is possibly correct), that no document he had at Mar-a-Lago was classified, and that the government could have just politely asked him to give all the stuff back. However, whether classified or declassified, all records generated by the Trump Presidency are the property of the US government. Did he have any right to keep them at home, especially if some documents could hurt his country and its citizens if they fall into the wrong hands? And the government had been asking him politely for more than a year to hand over the papers.

But the whole affair was technically a conflict between the US National Archives, which store all White House records, and Trump. So could this not have been solved in a more civil and discreet manner, without bringing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and making it a very public criminal-law procedure? The Presidential Records Act, which is prima facie the law at work here, is not a criminal statute.

During the 2016 US Presidential campaign, it came to light that Trump’s Democratic Party opponent Hillary Clinton had used her personal mail and mail server for official communication during her four years as Secretary of State during Barack Obama’s first Presidential term. This was a gross violation of well-laid-down government policy (in fact, till George W. Bush, presidents were not even allowed to have a personal email account or use a Blackberry, for security reasons), but it did not constitute criminal conduct, and the FBI closed the case.

In Trump’s case, some Democrats are claiming that the former President may have committed treason.

Many will argue that Trump’s unruly and unpredictable persona and public behaviour make him unfit for high public office, but what may be going on here is more political than legal. Biden has not fared very well in his first 19 months as President. He surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban; has failed to meet his own Covid-19 vaccination targets; illegal immigration is at an all-time high; inflation has soared; economic growth has been negative for two quarters; and in his public appearances, he has sometimes seemed lost in his head and unsteady on his feet.

Though his public approval levels have improved a bit recently, they have been consistently below 50 percent for a long time now—the best rating he got in the most recent polls is 44 percent, with 52 percent disapproving of him. And the US goes to mid-term elections in November.

What is at stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats. Currently, the Democrats have a thin majority of nine in the House over the Republicans, and in the Senate, the two parties are tied with Vice-President Kamala Harris carrying the casting vote. If the Democrats lose their majority in the two houses, Biden will find it tough to push through his plans.

Till a few months ago, the Republicans seemed set to win easily, but most polls now indicate that the race has become much closer. The key deciding factor in the mid-term elections may be the “independent” voters, who do not self-identify as either Democrats or Republicans.

The Democratic Party is betting that its best bet lies in vilifying Trump so that a majority of the independents—and maybe some anti-Trump Republicans—vote Democrat. The overriding theme of the party’s campaign has been: If you don’t vote Democrat, you will bring Trump back to power. Since the Democrats may not have much to show for the Biden administration’s achievements, their messaging, to a large extent, is based on fear and loathing of Trump.

And it is very likely that the various organs of the federal government and Democratic Party-run state agencies have been asked to go after Trump in any way they can, so that he can be painted as Public Enemy No 1. One can expect the various Trump-related investigations and lawsuits to be pursued vigorously and publicized in the next few weeks.

Yet, the latest New York Times poll, conducted after the Mar-a-Lago raid—but before the financial fraud charges—finds that the American public’s view of Trump has been remarkably stable for months now. If a Biden-Trump Presidential election were to be held today, 42 percent of respondents would vote for Trump; Biden has a slim lead at 45 percent, with 14 percent “undecided”.

Over the last decade, the US has become a nation perhaps more sharply divided than since the Civil War in the 1860s. Trump, of course, has had an important role to play in this. He harnessed the growing socio-economic fissures in his 2016 Presidential run, and made them deeper and wider during his time as president and since his loss in 2020.

It is extremely unlikely that these chasms will close any time in the foreseeable future, and neither side, whatever their public postures (Biden has spoken often about “unifying” America), may actually want to close them. In fact, both American political parties may be banking on this divide for their electoral success.