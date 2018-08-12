App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: AP

Manchester police say 10 people hospitalized after shooting

Greater Manchester police say the injuries range from "minor to major" but most don't appear to be life-threatening.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Police in Manchester say 10 people have been hospitalized as the result of a shooting after a Caribbean carnival in the city. Greater Manchester police say the injuries range from "minor to major" but most don't appear to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley says police are trying to establish "exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack." She says extra officers will be on patrol to ease the concerns of residents.

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 12:30 pm

