Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quebec police arrest stabbings suspect; multiple people injured, 2 killed

The local police is actively looking for the suspect and has appealed to the people across the city to stay indoors.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Police arrested a man in Canada’s Quebec City on November 1 on suspicion of stabbing multiple people near the provincial legislature on Halloween. The suspect is in his mid-20s, police said.

Earlier, the provincial police said that they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left multiple victims.

In the attack, two people have died and five others are hurt, police confirmed. The five victims have been transported to a hospital.

Close

There was no immediate word on the conditions of victims and a possible motive for the attacks.

Police are asking people across the city to stay indoors.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Canada #Current Affairs #world

