Quebec police arrest stabbings suspect; multiple people injured, 2 killed

The local police is actively looking for the suspect and has appealed to the people across the city to stay indoors.
Police arrested a man in Canada’s Quebec City on November 1 on suspicion of stabbing multiple people near the provincial legislature on Halloween. The suspect is in his mid-20s, police said.
Earlier, the provincial police said that they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left multiple victims.
In the attack, two people have died and five others are hurt, police confirmed. The five victims have been transported to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of victims and a possible motive for the attacks.
Police are asking people across the city to stay indoors.(With inputs from agencies)