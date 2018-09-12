App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man arrested in Saudi Arabia for eating breakfast with a woman

The incident happened in spite of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s liberalisation drive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Saudi authorities have arrested an Egyptian hotel worker who appeared in an “offensive” video, according to Saudi Arabia.

The video shows both of them, who are co-workers, having breakfast. The hotel owner had also been summoned for failing to adhere to government regulations that direct a gender-segregated workplace.

According to a report in The Guardian, the woman, draped head-to-toe in a niqab, is seen waving to the camera and eating breakfast. The point of objection is that at the end of the 30-second video, the woman appears to feed the man.

related news

The footage was filmed by the man and showed the pair sharing a meal and joking together. The video has sparked outrage on social media in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia. The man has been identified as an Egyptian national.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict segregation between men and women. At workplaces and in many restaurants, women and men who are not closely related must sit separately. Women are not allowed to go about many activities without being accompanied by a male guardian or a male family member.

The video has sparked huge criticism from arch-conservatives. The public prosecution has urged expats in the kingdom to respect values and traditions of the Saudi society.

The incident happened in spite of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s liberalisation drive which ended a decades-long ban on women driving, cinemas reopening after 35 years, and the approval of some mixed-gender concerts.

In April, Saudi sports authorities had shut down a female fitness centre in Riyadh over a promotional video featuring a woman in tight gym clothes. In June, Saudi Arabia sacked the head of its entertainment authority, following an online backlash against a circus featuring women wearing skin-tight leotards.
