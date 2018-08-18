App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mamata Banerjee condoles Kofi Annan's death

'Today we mourn the passing away of Kofi Annan. He was an able diplomat who served as UN Secretary General,' the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her condolence over the death of former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan.

"Today we mourn the passing away of Kofi Annan. He was an able diplomat who served as UN Secretary General. His contribution to peace won him the Nobel Prize in 2001. My heartfelt condolences to his family and his admirers around the world," Banerjee tweeted.

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as the UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died aged 80.

His foundation announced his death in Switzerland today in a tweet saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 06:24 pm

