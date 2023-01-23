 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maldives supports India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent membership

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

India declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term last month. "I am glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Security Council for 2028-29," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the United Nations.

The Maldives will support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-2029 term, the foreign ministry said here on Monday, citing New Delhi’s strong and effective leadership in maintaining international peace and security.

”The Government of Maldives has decided to support India's candidature to a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council, for the term 2028-2029,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, days after Jaishankar visited the country.

The election for the non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the term 2028-2029 is scheduled to be held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in June 2027.