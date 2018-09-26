App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maldives opposition: President attempting to stay in power

Mahloof said Yameen is also trying to get police officers loyal to him to prepare intelligence reports saying the election was flawed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maldives' opposition alliance says President Yameen Abdul Gayoom is working on ways to remain in power despite having conceded defeat in the presidential election earlier this week.

Joint opposition spokesman Ahmed Mahloof said that government officials say Yameen is planning to complain to the Maldives Election Commission about how the vote was conducted and try to pressure it to delay releasing the final results.

Repeated calls to government officials seeking comment went unanswered.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 06:59 pm

