Maldives court orders arrest of ex-leader Yameen

A Maldives court on Monday ordered the arrest and detention of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges.The court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 05:00 pm