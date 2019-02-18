App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maldives court orders arrest of ex-leader Yameen

The court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.

Whatsapp

A Maldives court on Monday ordered the arrest and detention of former strongman president Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges.

The court agreed to a prosecution request to detain Yameen who was charged last week with laundering nearly $1.5 million before he lost his re-election bid in September.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Abdulla Yameen #Maldives #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.