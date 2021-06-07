MARKET NEWS

Maldives' Abdulla Shahid elected as President of the 76th session of UNGA

The 193-member General Assembly voted on Monday to elect the President, who will preside over the 76th session of the UN body that will commence in September.

PTI
June 07, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was on Monday elected as President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, garnering 143 votes out of the 191 ballots cast.

The 193-member General Assembly voted on Monday to elect the President, who will preside over the 76th session of the UN body that will commence in September. In the fray for the election was Shahid as well as former foreign minister of Afghanistan Dr Zalmai Rassoul, who got 48 votes.

200,000 COVID vaccines given by India for UN peacekeepers are already being put to use: UN spokesperson

"Hearty congratulations to Maldives Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid for the robust victory and for being elected as the 76th President of the UN General Assembly," India's Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted. According to the established rules of regional rotation, the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly was to be elected from the Group of Asia-Pacific States.
PTI
first published: Jun 7, 2021 09:57 pm

