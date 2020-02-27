App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick new PM

He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick a new prime minister after the king failed to establish who has majority support following the collapse of the ruling coalition. Mahathir met the king earlier Thursday.

He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers.

He says the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday. If the voting ends in an impasse, a snap election will be called.

Close
A failed bid by Mahathir's supporters to form a new government without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, and Mahathir's shock resignation have led to the collapse of the ruling alliance and plunged the country into political limbo.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Mahathir Mohamad #Malaysia #Parliament #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.