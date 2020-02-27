Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick new PM

He says the monarch couldn't find a candidate with a clear majority to lead the nation after consulting all 222 lawmakers.
Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad says Parliament will pick a new prime minister after the king failed to establish who has majority support following the collapse of the ruling coalition. Mahathir met the king earlier Thursday.
He says the king decided to have the lower house of Parliament vote on a new leader on Monday. If the voting ends in an impasse, a snap election will be called.
