Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Malaysian king to meet all lawmakers to decide the next PM

Mahathir, whom the king has appointed as interim prime minister, on Tuesday posted on Twitter a picture of himself seated at his desk in his office with the caption: "Just another day in the office."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia's king will meet all members of parliament to decide the next prime minister, a palace official said on Tuesday, after 94-year-old premier Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned a day earlier.

Mahathir, whom the king has appointed as interim prime minister, on Tuesday posted on Twitter a picture of himself seated at his desk in his office with the caption: "Just another day in the office."

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Mahathir Mohamad #Malaysia #World News

