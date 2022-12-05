English
    Malaysia to review plans for 5G network: PM Anwar Ibrahim

    The 5G plans by the previous government were not carried out transparently, Anwar said at a news conference.

    Reuters
    December 05, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government as it was not formulated transparently.

    Malaysia, in 2021, unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

    The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country's major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly.

    The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following his first cabinet meeting.

    "It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner," Anwar said, without giving details.

    Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month, after a general election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Anwar's bloc did not win a simple majority but he formed a coalition government with the help of other political blocs.
