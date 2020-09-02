Malaysia to bar entry of Indian citizens from September 7: Report

Malaysia would bar entry of citizens of India, Indonesia and the Philippines from entering the country starting September 7, in a bid to curtail imported COVID-19 cases amid a spate of new clusters in the country.

Health authorities in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy have recorded over 9,300 cases as September 1, and 128 deaths, with new cases found in clusters detected in at least four states.

The entry ban on pass holders from the three countries will include long-term immigration pass holders, permanent residents, expatriates, students and those on spouse visas and participants of Malaysia's My Second Home programme, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, reported Bangkok Post.

"The decision was made on the advice of the health ministry to clamp down on the spread of imported COVID-19 cases," Ismail Sabri said in a televised news conference.

India is the third most affected country by the pandemic behind the United States and Brazil, with its coronavirus tally reaching nearly 3.7 million on September 1.

A total of 7,505 people have died of the coronavirus in Indonesia, the highest in the region, while the Philippines, which has reported over 2,24,000 cases, has seen a continuous rise in infections.