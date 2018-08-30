App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malaysia takes India to WTO's safeguard committee on solar duty

Malaysia has stated that it has a substantial interest as an exporter of the product.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia has sought consultations with India under the WTO's safeguard agreement against New Delhi's decision to impose import duty on solar cells, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said today. The consultations, however, don't fall under the WTO's dispute settlement system.

Earlier this month, India had imposed safeguard duty of up to 25 percent on solar cells imports from China and Malaysia for two years to protect domestic players from steep rise in inbound shipments.

However, on August 13, the finance ministry stated that safeguard duty will not be insisted upon on import of solar cells for the "time being" in deference to interim directions passed by the High Court of Orissa.

Malaysia has stated that it has a substantial interest as an exporter of the product.

related news

"The aim of the consultations is to exchange views and seek clarification regarding the proposed measures and reaching an understanding on ways to achieve the objectives" set out in an article of the WTO Agreement on Safeguards, the WTO said in a communication.

"Malaysia seeks to hold consultations as soon as possible with the participation of representatives from India investigating authorities. Malaysia looks forward to receiving India's response to this request," it added.

According to an expert, seeking consultations to the safeguard committee is a way to inform other countries that they are not fulfilling their commitments under the WTO rules.

Solar cells, electrical devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity, are imported primarily from China, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Imports of the cells from these countries account for more than 90 percent of the total inbound shipments in the country.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #India #Malaysia #World News #WTO

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.