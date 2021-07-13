MARKET NEWS

Malaysia shuts jab centre after 200 workers infected

Those inoculated from July 9-12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside Kuala Lumpur, are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.

July 13, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
A health care worker vaccinates a person at Arthur Ashe, Jr. Athletic Center during a COVID-19 vaccination event set up by the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond ,Va., on March 4, 2021. At one vaccination event in Richmond intended for older adults, dozens of people who had re-used appointment links showed up, overbooking the event. (PC-Carlos Bernate/The New York Times)

A health care worker vaccinates a person at Arthur Ashe, Jr. Athletic Center during a COVID-19 vaccination event set up by the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond ,Va., on March 4, 2021. At one vaccination event in Richmond intended for older adults, dozens of people who had re-used appointment links showed up, overbooking the event. (PC-Carlos Bernate/The New York Times)


A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Malaysia was ordered to close for sanitisation on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers there tested positive over the weekend, the country's science minister said.


The facility has a capacity of about 3,000 doses daily. Of the 453 workers and volunteers screened, 204 tested positive, Khairy said.

The incident comes as Malaysia struggles to contain its biggest outbreak yet, with record deaths and cases amid a ramping up of its vaccination programme and stricter lockdown measures over the past month.


At 844,870 cases overall, Malaysia has one of Southeast Asia's highest per-capita infection rates, but also one of its highest rates of inoculation, with 25% of its 32 million population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The centre will resume vaccinations on Wednesday after sanitisation and a change in staffing, Khairy added.


Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #jab #Malaysia #World News
first published: Jul 13, 2021 02:30 pm

