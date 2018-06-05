App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malaysia says over 350,000 cars yet to change Takata airbags

The deaths of seven people in Malaysia have been linked to the defective air bags. The latest victim was a 23-year old student whose 2004 Honda City crashed May 27 in Kuala Lumpur, the second death this year alone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The deaths of seven people in Malaysia have been linked to the defective air bags. The latest victim was a 23-year old student whose 2004 Honda City crashed May 27 in Kuala Lumpur, the second death this year alone.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the Road Transport Department will take over from auto manufacturers in sending recall notices to affected car owners.

He said today that two reminders will be sent and car owners who still fail to respond will face fines and be barred from renewing their road registrations.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 02:50 pm

