Ismail Sabri Yaakob is Malaysia's new Prime Minister

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on August 20 named former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's new Prime Minister.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Image: Wikipedia)

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on August 20 named former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's new Prime Minister, AP reported.

The Malaysian King met with other senior royals on August 20 to decide on the next prime minister of the country, after former leader Muhyiddin Yassin resigned earlier this week.

No elections were held to appoint Malaysia’s new prime minister as the king had ruled it out over coronavirus pandemic concerns. Notably, In Malaysia, the king has the constitutional power to appoint a new prime minister.

Muhyiddin had had to step down because he lost majority support in parliament, ending his troubled 17-month stint in office, which was plagued by infighting within the ruling alliance amid rising COVID-19 cases and a weakened economy.

Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin’s ex-deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob was named the new leader of the country after he secured majority support using the same alliance, Reuters reported.

Ismail Sabri’s appointment is expected to reclaim the position of his party -- the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) -- three years after it lost an election over graft and scandal accusations.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Malaysia #World News
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:43 pm

