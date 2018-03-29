App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 29, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan: A look at the life of the girl who fought Taliban and went on to win a Nobel

Yousafzai, who continued to live in Birmingham, United Kingdom has been actively fighting for girls and their right to education across the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, almost six years after she was shot at point-blank by the Pakistani Taliban. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, almost six years after she was shot at point-blank by the Pakistani Taliban. (Image: Reuters)
The 20-year-old young Nobel laureate arrived at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport near capital Islamabad and is expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Image: Reuters)
2/6

The 20-year-old young Nobel laureate arrived at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport near capital Islamabad and is expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Image: Reuters)
In 2012, Malala (then 14-years-old) and her classmates were attacked in their school bus by assailant from the Pakistani Taliban in Mingora in the Swat Valley region. (Image: Reuters)
3/6

In 2012, Malala (then 14-years-old) and her classmates were attacked in their school bus by assailant from the Pakistani Taliban in Mingora in the Swat Valley region. (Image: Reuters)
Yousafzai was taken to a military hospital in Pakistan where doctors placed her in medically induced coma so that she could be flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, United Kingdom for better treatment. (Image: Reuters)
4/6

Yousafzai was taken to a military hospital in Pakistan where doctors placed her in medically induced coma so that she could be flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, United Kingdom for better treatment. (Image: Reuters)
Malala continued to live in Birmingham after her recovery and has been actively fighting for girls and their right to education across the world. (Image: Reuters)
5/6

Malala continued to live in Birmingham after her recovery and has been actively fighting for girls and their right to education across the world. (Image: Reuters)
She has started the Malala Fund which invests in educational initiatives for girls and works in her home country Pakistan along with Afghanistan, Nigeria and Kenya. The Fund also works for Syrian refugees in Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
6/6

She has started the Malala Fund which invests in educational initiatives for girls and works in her home country Pakistan along with Afghanistan, Nigeria and Kenya. The Fund also works for Syrian refugees in Jordan. (Image: Reuters)

tags #Current Affairs #Malala Yousafzai #Slideshow #world

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.