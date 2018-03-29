Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan: A look at the life of the girl who fought Taliban and went on to win a Nobel

Yousafzai, who continued to live in Birmingham, United Kingdom has been actively fighting for girls and their right to education across the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, almost six years after she was shot at point-blank by the Pakistani Taliban. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 The 20-year-old young Nobel laureate arrived at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport near capital Islamabad and is expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 In 2012, Malala (then 14-years-old) and her classmates were attacked in their school bus by assailant from the Pakistani Taliban in Mingora in the Swat Valley region. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Yousafzai was taken to a military hospital in Pakistan where doctors placed her in medically induced coma so that she could be flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, United Kingdom for better treatment. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Malala continued to live in Birmingham after her recovery and has been actively fighting for girls and their right to education across the world. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 She has started the Malala Fund which invests in educational initiatives for girls and works in her home country Pakistan along with Afghanistan, Nigeria and Kenya. The Fund also works for Syrian refugees in Jordan. (Image: Reuters)