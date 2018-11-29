App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Majority in India appreciating Kartarpur Sahib corridor: Imran Khan

The foundation stone of the much-awaited corridor was laid by Khan on November 28 at Kartarpur in Pakistan in a grand ceremony.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 29 said he was sure majority of the people in India would appreciate the steps taken by the two countries in building the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.

The foundation stone of the much-awaited corridor was laid by Khan on November 28 at Kartarpur in Pakistan in a grand ceremony.

"The India I know -- majority must be appreciating it (Kartarpur corridor)," Khan told reporters.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor is expected to be completed within six months.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 06:09 pm

tags #Imran Khan #India #Pakistan #Politics

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.