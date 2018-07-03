Major state-owned Chinese banks seen selling dollars to support yuan: Sources

Major state-owned Chinese banks were seen swapping yuan for dollars in forwards and immediately selling them into the spot market to prop up the Chinese currency, four traders said.

The dollar selling lifted the onshore spot yuan to firmer than the key 6.7 per dollar. In early trade on Tuesday, the spot rate weakened to a low of 6.7204, the lowest since August 7, 2017.

The downturn came ahead of July 6, when US tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods kick in. Beijing has said it would retaliate with tariffs on US products.

"Swap points were falling sharply, as big banks were offering," one of the traders said.

One-year tenor of the dollar/yuan swap fell to a low of 248 points on Tuesday morning, compared with the previous close of 360 points.