    Major fire erupts at Islamabad's biggest shopping mall

    However, there was no casualty and the blaze has been completely contained and the building sealed for further investigation.

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST
    Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

    Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

    A massive fire erupted at the iconic Centaurus building, the biggest shopping mall in Islamabad, on Sunday. However, there was no casualty and the blaze has been completely contained and the building sealed for further investigation.

    Capital Development Authority (CDA) chief Mohammad Usman Younis, who supervised the operation to control the fire, said that it took two hours to control the blaze.

    He said the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and Rescue 1122 took part in the firefighting operation. According to police, electric short-circuiting at a restaurant located in the food court area of the mall caused the fire which spread to the residential apartment of the high-rise.

    Footage broadcast on television showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building, while in other clips people could be seen trying to escape using the mall's escalators. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said no loss of life was reported as the officials were able to rescue the people on various floors.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered relevant authorities to take immediate action. It is very unfortunate that this incident happened in this well-known business centre. I pray that there is no loss of life. Condolences and sympathies for the financial losses of the victims, he tweeted.

    The Centaurus project includes a 36-floor under-construction hotel, three 23-floor residential and office towers and a four-story shopping mall. The incident has raised questions on the security of tall residential complexes that are becoming a norm in Pakistan as more and more people are opting for apartments.
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 10:20 pm
