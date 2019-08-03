Major border flare up on LoC, at least 5 intruders gunned down in Keran Sector

Sanjib Kr Baruah

In fast paced developments indicative of a major flare up of preexisting tension between India and Pakistan, about 5 to 7 individuals who may be Pakistani army soldiers or ‘irregulars’ implying militants, have been shot dead by Indian forces manning the border at the Keran sector on the Line of Control (LoC).

Confirming that the bodies are now lying in the Indian side which itself is indicative of an attempt to intrude, a senior Indian Army official said: “Operations are going on. The area is difficult and own operations are being continuously interfered by Pak Troops deployed in the area”.

Keran sector along the Neelum river in Kashmir is a favoured infiltration route by militants to infiltrate into India.

The development adds another dimension to the massive mobilization of Indian security forces in Kashmir. About 40,000 paramilitary troopers have been sent to the Valley of late. This, in addition to the already existing paramilitary presence in Kashmir, signifies a big spike in security forces presence in Kashmir.

According to Indian Army sources, in the last 36 hours there have been a number of attempts by Pakistan to disturb peace and to target pilgrims participating in the ongoing Amarnath yatra.

“A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of 5 to 7 Pak regulars/terrorists...In the Valley, four hardcore JeM (Jaish e Muhammad) terrorists were neutralised... Recovered cache of sniper rifle, IED and mine with Pak markings....Clearly indicates complicity of Pak in terror activities..Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along LC and hinterland.”

BAT refers to Pakistan Army’s ‘Border Action Team’ (BAT) which, besides regular soldiers also includes militants backed by the Pak military.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan military’s publicity wing ISPR accused India of using cluster bombs on civilians in the border areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Refuting the charge, an official in the Indian Army’s ADGPI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information) said the allegation of firing of cluster bombs by India is yet another example of Pakistan’s lies and deceptive methods.