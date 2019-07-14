App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: US Geological Survey

The quake struck about 165 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 pm local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on July 14, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 165 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 pm local time, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 03:38 pm

