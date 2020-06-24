App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200 percent, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

Reuters
representative image
representative image

Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200 percent, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #National Health Commission #World News

