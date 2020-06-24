Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

As of June 22, that's an increase of 200 percent, Guo Yanhong, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.
Reuters
Mainland China, in screening for the new coronavirus, is capable of conducting nucleic acid tests on 3.78 million people per day, compared with 1.26 million people in early March, an official at the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:35 pm