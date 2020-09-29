172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|main-renault-unions-to-reject-cost-cutting-plans-5899271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Main Renault unions to reject cost-cutting plans

Loss-making Renault, which is 15 percent owned by the French government, has outlined 2 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in savings, including via job cuts and by reorganising its factories, to restore profitability.

Reuters

At least three of the four main unions representing employees at France's Renault plan to signal their disagreement with its cost-cutting plans, several union sources said, adding to the carmaker's turnaround headaches.

Loss-making Renault, which is 15 percent owned by the French government, has outlined 2 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in savings, including via job cuts and by reorganising its factories, to restore profitability.

It has pledged to consult unions on the process. Employee representatives only have a consultative power on the plans, but rejecting them will complicate negotiations for new Chief Executive Luca de Meo.

Close

The CFE-CGC, CFDT and CGT labour unions will reject Renault's plans at a meeting with representatives of the firm on Tuesday, three union sources said.

A fourth union, Force Ouvriere (FO), is also due to go against them, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Renault declined to comment.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Business #Renault #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.