Mahinda Rajapaksa meets S Jaishankar, thanks India for supporting Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a range of issues of mutual interest and thanked the Indian government for its steadfast commitment to assisting his country during its troubled times.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign as the prime minister in May last year following street protests in the country against the government led by his brother and former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mishandling of the unprecedented economic crisis.

"Had successful discussions with India's External Affairs Min @DrSJaishankar & discussed a range of issues of mutual interest," Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

"Also thanked the Indian govt. for its steadfast commitment in assisting #SriLanka during its troubled times & the strong ties shared between Sri Lanka & India," the 77-year-old leader tweeted.

Jaishankar is in Sri Lanka to meet the country's top leaders to enhance bilateral ties and finalise a debt restructuring plan to help Colombo carve out a path from its economic crisis.

The IMF facility would enable the island nation to obtain bridging finance from markets and other lending institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022 due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves, sparking political turmoil in the country which led to the ouster of the all-powerful Rajapaksa family, which has dominated Sri Lankan politics for over two decades. Mahinda Rajapaksa, the patriarch of the Rajapaksa family, served as president from 2005 to 2015. He also served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2005, 2018, and 2019 to 2022.

PTI

